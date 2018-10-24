Filipino filmmakers and others in the entertainment industry mourn the death of San Diego, who championed Philippine independent films

Published 2:08 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Daily Inquirer writer Bayani "Tonton" San Diego Jr died on Wednesday, October 24. He was 48.

San Diego's sister Gina confirmed her brother's death in a Facebook post which was shared by San Diego's friends on social media.

In a Facebook post, former PDI editor Emmie Velarde said San Diego's other sister, Sonia, informed her that San Diego died in his sleep. Sonia checked on him at around 5 am on Wednesday, as he was not yet up when he had to prepare for a flight to Tokyo to cover the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

The cause of death has yet to be announced.

San Diego, who covered the arts and entertainment scene for Inquirer, is well-loved in the entertainment industry. He championed Philippine independent films.

Director Perci Intalan was among those who mourned the death of San Diego.

"The Filipino film community lost a true hero today. I was just chatting with him a few days ago before I left for Tokyo. He even sent me questions asking how I felt about going back to TIFF now as a director. And he even remembered that we named our dog Tokyo," he said in a Facebook post.

"Oh Bayani San Diego, you have done so much for all of us. You reported all of our achievements so diligently and passionately. We all felt it and it helped give us courage to keep making films in spite of the odds. I am sure I am not the only one in shock that you're gone. I have always said this when I repost your articles about us and our films, I mean it every time, but now I say it with a deeply sad heart : THANK YOU BAYANI! MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT!" he added.

San Diego's wake is at the Funeraria Filipinas in Las Piñas. – Rappler.com