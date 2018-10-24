Netflix has given Del Toro the green light to direct, produce, and write the animated musical version of the children's classic

Published 2:30 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Kids and kids at heart will be happy to know that the world's favorite long-nosed childhood puppet Pinocchio will be returning, and no, we're not lying.



Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro was given the go-signal by streaming giant Netflix to direct, produce, and write the stop-motion musical version of the classic children's tale, Pinocchio, according to a Monday, October 22 report on Variety (Tuesday, October 23 in the Philippines).

Breaking Guillermo del Toro news: The Academy Award-winning filmmaker will write, produce, and direct a stop motion musical version of Pinocchio for Netflix. Del Toro explained, “I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.” Jiminy Cricket! pic.twitter.com/25cVRITSrT — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) October 22, 2018

The musical will be set in 1930’s Italy during the rise of fascism, with its production expected to start later this year.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” Del Toro said.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

This project will be del Toro's first ever gig at directing an animated feature.

Guillermo del Toro is a renowned Mexican filmmaker who recently won two Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his 2017 film, The Shape of Water. He is also best known for his work in Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, The Hobbit film series, The Book of Life, and many others. —Rappler.com