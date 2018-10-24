From beauty queen to calendar girl

Published 2:09 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ginebra San Miguel went all out for the 185th anniversary in 2019, getting no less than Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach to be their 2019 calendar girl.

Pia dons several bright-colored bikinis for the calendar, to match some of Ginebra's most popular drinks.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Ginebra San Miguel family,” Pia said. “I’m even prouder to represent an iconic Filipino brand that’s trusted and recognized all over the world. We both have the never-say-die spirit—we’re not going to give up until we’ve made all of our dreams come true.”

Here's Pia in all her calendar girl glory:

– Rappler.com