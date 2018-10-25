'The future of beauty' looks absolutely adorable

Published 11:48 AM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not that we need any reminding that Scarlet Snow Belo has more influence than your average 3-year-old (and actually, your average person), but Preview went ahead and reminded us anyway.

The fashion publication put the toddler on their latest cover, naming her “the future of beauty.”

On the “cover,” Scarlet wears a robe, a towel, and a shiny pair of earrings as she flashes a darling smile at herself in the mirror. In other photos, she is shown playing with lipstick and looking cute in loungewear.

Scarlet is the daughter of celebrity cosmetic doctors Victoria Belo and Hayden Kho, making her the heiress of a beauty empire. As far as being “the future of beauty,” Scarlet seems to be living up to it – at the ABS-CBN Ball in September, she was all over the Belo Beauty Suite, helping her parents perform procedures on their celeb patients.

Aside from being a beauty heiress, Scarlet is also a top influencer, with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Preview seems to love their baby influencers.

In September, Preview put 3-year-old Olivia Reyes and 6-year-old Keli Teo on their cover and called them “the future of fashion.” – Rappler.com