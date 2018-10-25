Stage mom Marian Rivera shares photos of the toddler on Instagram

Published 2:35 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera was once again extra AF when it came to dressing up her daughter Zia, this time for her school’s Halloween celebration.

Marian shared photos of the toddler on Instagram on October 25. In it, Zia is wearing a pastel pink wig, a sun-and-stars headdress, and a silver ensemble with planets around the skirt. It isn’t clear what Zia is supposed to be exactly, but Marian says she is “Miss Intergalactic Space.”

According to Marian, the costume was made from recycled materials – which makes the whole thing even more impressive.

“Z’s costume used the following materials: umbrella, clothes wire, hose, newspaper, cardboard and tetrapaks. Presenting.... My Miss Intergalactic Space,” she said.

Of course, aside from the thought that went into the costume, it also helps that Zia is adorable.

Zia, born in November 2015, is Marian's first child with husband Dingdong Dantes. They are currently expecting their second baby. – Rappler.com