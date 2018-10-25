The butterfly has landed!

Published 3:30 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mariah Carey landed in Manila early morning on Thursday, October 25, one day before her much-awaited Manila concert.

Mariah arrived via private jet at NAIA Terminal 1, and was met by a barrage of reporters as soon as she stepped off the plane. Like a seasoned star, she responded to as many questions as she could while walking down the runway.

The diva, known for hits such as “Honey,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “We Belong Together,” was last in the Philippines in 2014.

She will be performing at the Araneta Coliseum on October 26. – Rappler.com