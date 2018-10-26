Prepare your tissues – this one is bound to be a tearjerker

Published 12:45 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Toothless and Hiccup are back in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. And if the trailer is any indication, the film looks like it’s going to be another emotional adventure with the adorable Night Fury and his faithful rider.

The film follows Hiccup’s reign as the new chief of Berk, which has now become a peaceful land where vikings and dragons live together. In the film, Hiccup has to deal with Toothless falling in love with an elusive wild dragon, a “Light Fury.”

But Hiccup and the vikings also have to face a threat more dangerous than a dragon in love. The approach of an evil armada forces the dragon riders of Berk to go into hiding into a world they once thought was a myth in order to protect their beloved dragons.

The film is the last one in the series, so goodbyes are inevitable. And Hiccup cradling Toothless’ face in the trailer saying “you’re right bud, it’s time,” hints that this film is going to be even more of a tearjerker than the first two – though it’ll be a few months yet before audiences get a chance to find out.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set for a US release on February 22, 2019. – Rappler.com