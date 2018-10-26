The ‘it girl’ shares a photo on Instagram of her son wearing glasses and a full head of hair

Published 1:56 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With Halloween right around the corner, we can only expect our social media feeds to be filled with photos of famous babies in the costumes their parents had chosen for them.

Marian Rivera got the ball rolling on October 25 when she posted a photo of her daughter Zia as an Intergalactic Space Princess. Now, it’s Isabelle Daza’s turn, posting a photo of her almost 7-month-old son Balthazar in glasses, a full head of hair, and holding a GoPro on a stabilizer.

“His first Halloween for school, Balthazar is a content creator that has perfectly coiffed hair, is obsessed with pets and does monologues to the camera. Can you guess who,” Isabelle wrote in the caption.

She was apparently referring to her good friend Erwan Heussaff, known for his food, travel and fitness channel The Fat Kid Inside. The name of the channel can be seen printed on the shirt Balthazar is wearing in the photo.

Balthazar, or Baltie, was born in April 2018. He is Isabelle’s first child with husband Adrien Semblat, a French businessman. – Rappler.com