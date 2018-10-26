The North remembers

Published 12:25 AM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a moment much-awaited by Game of Thrones fans around the world, Robb and Arya Stark have reunited – or at least the actors playing them have.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya in the HBO hit, shared a photo on October 26 with Richard Madden, who played Arya’s eldest brother Robb until the show’s third season, when the character was killed in the infamous Red Wedding.

Richard had watched Maisie in I And You, a play currently running at the Hampstead Theatre in London. He also shared the photo on his own Instagram.

In the snap, the two are all snuggled up and happy – which is a far cry from the last time Thrones fans saw the two actors together.

If you managed to block it out of your memory, here’s a refresher: the last glimpse Arya had of Robb was after he was killed: of his headless body being paraded around with his direwolf’s head stitched on top.

Thankfully, there’s less blood and gore this time around – though all that violence will surely come back with a vengeance when the show returns in the first half of 2019. – Rappler.com