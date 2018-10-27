Mariah Carey makes it through Manila traffic
MANILA, Philippines – Not even Mariah Carey was spared from Manila traffic.
The Songbird Supreme held a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on October 26, but was met with heavy Friday night traffic on the way there.
Before the show, she posted a quick photo of the jam on her Instagram stories.
Thankfully, she proved that she can make it not only through the rain, but also through Manila traffic, delighting her Filipino lambs with a great show.
She posted about the concert afterwards on Twitter.
"MAHAL KITA Philippines!!!!" she said, retweeting a tweet from her fan club.
MAHAL KITA Philippines!!!! https://t.co/e5gmDCZQHd— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 26, 2018
"amazing audience. Thank you Manila!!!" she said, in another retweet.
amazing audience. Thank you Manila!!! https://t.co/BFLKdMkZZG— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 26, 2018
Mariah was last in Manila in 2014, when the traffic was perhaps not as bad as it is today. – Rappler.com