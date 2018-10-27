Vicki Belo posts a photo of Scarlet dressing up as the mustachioed comedian

October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo has once again proven herself the tiny queen of Halloween with another inspired costume choice that you don't normally see a 3-year-old girl wearing for trick-or-treat.

In a photo posted by her mom, Vicki Belo, Scarlet holds a cane and wears a suit, a hat, and a moustache. The inspiration?

"We tried to do a Charlie Chaplin because [Scarlet] insisted during our Vevey Nestle trip that that's the costume she wants," Vicki said on Instagram. "She ended up looking more like a Spanish don according to her daddy."

Scarlet has chosen some rather offbeat costumes in recent years. Last year, after parading around as Holly Golightly, she insisted that she wanted to be a purple crayon. (LOOK: Scarlet Snow Belo in costume are the cutest photos you’ll see this Halloween)

She has also gone as an angel, an elf, and as Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Scarlet is the daughter of celebrity cosmetic doctor Vicki, and her second husband, Hayden Kho. She is one of Instagram's biggest baby influencers, counting 2.7 million followers as of posting. – Rappler.com