Who's looking forward to Marcelito Pomoy's performance?

Published 2:03 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino singer is set to wow both TV host Ellen DeGeneres and her audience in an upcoming episode.

On Monday, October 29, the official Instagram account of The Ellen DeGeneres Show posted a teaser of singer Marcelito Pomoy's performance. In the clip, the Pilipinas Got Talent Season 2 winner sings a "duet" of "The Prayer" all by his lonesome.

It's Marcelito's uncanny talent for singing both the male and female parts of a song that first rocketed him to fame.

"Marcelito Pomoy's voice is incredible. Both of them. Don't miss tomorrow," reads the caption of the post.

ABS-CBN News said Marcelito used to be a balut vendor before joining and winning Pilipinas Got Talent. – Rappler.com