The warm welcomes for Asia's songbird continue

Published 2:55 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The warm welcomes continued for Regine Velasquez, the newest superstar to join the Kapamilya fold.

Regine made her ABS-CBN "debut" via Gandang Gabi Vice Sunday evening, October 28 and boy, was it a welcome. Self-professed Regine stan host Vice Ganda himself prepared an ABS-CBN access ID for "Asia's songbird" who recently made the jump from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN.

During her guesting, Regine admitted that she tried to guest on the long-running entertainment talk show whenever her contract with GMA-7 expired – but this always fell through. Vice had also long wanted to have Regine on as a guest. (READ: Everything you need to know about Regine Velasquez’s transfer to ABS-CBN)

"I am very happy. Like I said, di ba, parang ilang beses akong nag-a-attempt na gusto kong mag-guest? And I’m just so happy that I’m finally here. Alam mo kanina, tinitignan kita noong habang nandiyan ka na, sabi ko totoo na nga, andito na ako sa GGV," said Regine, as quoted by entertainment website Pep.

Regine recently signed a two-year exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on October 17. – Rappler.com