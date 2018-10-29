It's cute overload

Published 2:47 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Halloween is just a few days away and all our favorite celeb babies are out to play! They're dressed in Halloween's best, and we're here to admire them in all their spooky cuteness.

Check out the adorable little ones here:

Scarlet Snow Belo (who, of course, went the extra mile and dressed up in two Halloween costumes)

A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on Oct 26, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

Zia Rivera-Dantes

A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on Oct 24, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

Primo Arellano

A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano) on Oct 16, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

Olivia Manzano-Reyes

A post shared by Andi Manzano Reyes (@andimanzano) on Oct 20, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

Baltie Semblat

A post shared by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Oct 25, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Hunter James Pitt

A post shared by C R I S T A L L E P I T T (@cristallebelo) on Oct 21, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

Baz Go

A post shared by Divine Lee Go (@divinemlee) on Oct 19, 2018 at 6:56pm PDT

Lucia Intal

A post shared by Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) on Oct 20, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT

Which cutie stole your heart this Halloween? — Rappler.com