Celebrities mourn the passing of the OPM icon

Published 7:28 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singer Rico J. Puno has died at 65, his family said on Tuesday, October 30.

Anna Puno, whom reports identified as Puno's sister-in-law, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"I am seized with deep emotional shock when I found out that our OPM King – Kuya Rico J. Puno, has passed away this morning (Manila time)," Anna wrote.

She added: "Numbed with grief, I would like to call on all entertainers in the OPM industry as well as his worldwide fans to stop for a moment and say a prayer to one of the most respected singers in the country."

Condolences poured in on Tuesday morning.

Lea Salonga wrote: "Rest In Peace, Rico J. Puno. Your distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten."

To Tito Rico’s family, my deepest condolences. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 29, 2018

Zsa Zsa Padilla said: "RIP Rico Puno. Shocked to hear about your sudden passing. We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them."

R.I.P. Rico Puno. Shocked to hear about your sudden passing. We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them. — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) October 29, 2018

Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera also posted on Instagram:

