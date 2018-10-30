The 'Macho Gwapito' singer died at the age of 65

Published 9:14 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Friends and colleagues from Philippine show business mourned the death of singer Rico J Puno, who died on Tuesday, October 30 at the age of 65.

Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Ogie Alcasid were the first to post their condolences ot his family.

"Rest in His peace kapitan. I’m in total shock at this news," Gary wrote.

View this post on Instagram Rest in His peace kapitan. I’m in total shock at this news. A post shared by Gary Valenciano (@garyvalenciano) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

Martin posted: "#ricojpuno we will miss you! Now that you are in heaven, behave! We love you!"



View this post on Instagram #ricojpuno we will miss you! Now that you are in heaven, behave! We love you! @starmediaentertainment A post shared by martinnievera (@martinnievera) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

Lea tweeted: "Rest In Peace, Rico J. Puno. Your distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten. To Tito Rico’s family, my deepest condolences."

Rest In Peace, Rico J. Puno. Your distinctive voice that lent itself to so much of the music of my childhood will not be forgotten.



To Tito Rico’s family, my deepest condolences. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) October 29, 2018

Zsa Zsa posted: "R.I.P. Rico Puno. Shocked to hear about your sudden passing. We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them."

R.I.P. Rico Puno. Shocked to hear about your sudden passing. We will always remember your beautiful songs and your unique way of interpreting them. — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) October 29, 2018

Ogie Alcasid wrote that Puno was one of the singers he looked up to during his early years in the industry.

"This man was the reason I wanted to be a singer. His voice, his charm, wit and entertainment style has wowed millions of opm fans all over the globe. I am deeply saddened to hear that he has now joined our creator. More than being my idol, he was a dear friend. Everybody loved and adored the great Rico J. Puno. Rest now rico. The whole country applauds you for your contributions as a singer, and entertainer and as a public servant."

View this post on Instagram This man was the reason I wanted to be a singer. His voice, his charm, wit and entertainment style has wowed millions of opm fans all over the globe. I am deeply saddened to hear that he has now joined our creator. More than being my idol, he was a dear friend. Everybody loved and adored the great Rico J. Puno. Rest now rico. The whole country applauds you for your contributions as a singer, and entertainer and as a public servant. #ricojpuno A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

Miss Saigon alumna Jenine Desiderio wrote: "R.I.P. to one of OPM’s legends, the one & only Rico J. Puno Thank you for the laughter, the music, all the advice when i was just starting in this industry, for making me a part of your countless shows, the friendship, simply everything. Rest in God’s loving arms. My sympathy & prayers to the family & loved ones of Coriks."

View this post on Instagram R.I.P. to one of OPM’s legends, the one & only Rico J. Puno Thank you for the laughter, the music, all the advice when i was just starting in this industry, for making me a part of your countless shows, the friendship, simply everything. Rest in God’s loving arms. My sympathy & prayers to the family & loved ones of Coriks. A post shared by Jenine Desiderio (@j9desire) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

Jessa Zaragoza tweeted: "Very very Sad news I’m still in shock,,,RIP Rico J.Puno."

Considered an icon in the local music scene, Puno is known for his songs such as "Macho Gwapito," "Sorry Na Pwede Ba," and "May Bukas Pa." (LOOK BACK: Rico J Puno's greatest hits)

He has hosted TV shows and ran for public office, serving as councilor of Makati from 1998 to 2007 and again in 2016. – Rappler.com