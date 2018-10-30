It’s a girl!

Published 12:36 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TV host and model Bianca Gonzalez gave birth to her second daughter with husband, basketball player JC Intal on October 29.

Bianca shared a photo of the newborn’s hand on Instagram, and revealed her name: Carmen Eliana Gonzalez Intal.

“This little one decided to come out today,” Bianca said.

Carmen almost shares a birthday with her big sister Lucia, Bianca and JC’s first child, born on October 23, 2015. The couple married in December 2014. – Rappler.com