Regine Velasquez tells haters: 'Lumipat lang ako ng network, hindi ako pumatay ng tao'
MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez recently moved to the Kapamilya network on October 17 after her 20 years of being a Kapuso. (READ: Everything you need to know about Regine Velasquez's transfer to ABS-CBN)
The move, however, drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some negative comments apparently going as far as berating her "lack of loyalty" and expressing their "hatred" towards her.
On October 30, Regine took to Instagram to finally address the angry comments:
View this post on Instagram
Dear bashers,I’m truly happy for GMA Congratulations to everyone in SPS and KMJS. And I’m happy you guys are happy. But just a suggestion total sinasabi nyong lahat na hindi ako kailang ng GMA, sinabihan nyo ako na wala akong utang na loob walang akong loyalty ( apparently 20 years can not be considered being loyal )na muka akong pera.Maybe you guys can stop insulting me my husband and my son. Lumipat lang po ako ng network hindi ako pumatay ng tao. Again I’m grateful for my 20 years in GMA I made a lot of friends there and i have great memories being a kapuso. Tulal naman po nayurakan nyo na ng bonggang bongga ang pakatao ko na parang bang may nagawa akong masama sa inyo personally. You guys obviously HATE me gets ko na po. Gets ko rin na hindi nyo papanoorin ang mga shows na gagawin ko sa ABS tanggap ko na po yun at wala naman pong pilitan ito. Free TV po ito walang bayad we are all here to provide you entertainment FOR FREE!!!! So sa madaling salita kayo ang panalo dito. nag mamahal kapamilya Regine
"Lumipat lang po ako ng network hindi ako pumatay ng tao (I moved networks, I didn't kill someone). Again I’m grateful for my 20 years in GMA I made a lot of friends there and I have great memories being a Kapuso," she said in a post accompanied by the OBB of Idol Philippines, where she is slated to be one of its judges.
"Gets ko rin na hindi nyo papanoorin ang mga shows na gagawin ko sa ABS tanggap ko na po yun at wala naman pong pilitan ito. Free TV po ito walang bayad we are all here to provide you entertainment FOR FREE!!!! So sa madaling salita kayo ang panalo dito. Nag mamahal kapamilya Regine," she said.
(I understand what you don't want to watch the shows that I'll be doing in ABS – I understand and I won't force anyone. It's free TV, you don't have to pay for it because we are all here to provide you entertainment for free. In so many words, you all win here. Lovingly yours, Kapamilya Regine.) —Rappler.com