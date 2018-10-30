After her switch to the Kapamilya network, Asia's Songbird finally addresses her 'bashers' through an Instagram post

Published 12:51 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez recently moved to the Kapamilya network on October 17 after her 20 years of being a Kapuso. (READ: Everything you need to know about Regine Velasquez's transfer to ABS-CBN)

The move, however, drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some negative comments apparently going as far as berating her "lack of loyalty" and expressing their "hatred" towards her.

On October 30, Regine took to Instagram to finally address the angry comments:

"Lumipat lang po ako ng network hindi ako pumatay ng tao (I moved networks, I didn't kill someone). Again I’m grateful for my 20 years in GMA I made a lot of friends there and I have great memories being a Kapuso," she said in a post accompanied by the OBB of Idol Philippines, where she is slated to be one of its judges.

"Gets ko rin na hindi nyo papanoorin ang mga shows na gagawin ko sa ABS tanggap ko na po yun at wala naman pong pilitan ito. Free TV po ito walang bayad we are all here to provide you entertainment FOR FREE!!!! So sa madaling salita kayo ang panalo dito. Nag mamahal kapamilya Regine," she said.

(I understand what you don't want to watch the shows that I'll be doing in ABS – I understand and I won't force anyone. It's free TV, you don't have to pay for it because we are all here to provide you entertainment for free. In so many words, you all win here. Lovingly yours, Kapamilya Regine.) —Rappler.com