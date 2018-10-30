As if it wasn’t already hard enough to pick a movie to stream!

Published 5:46 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone’s favorite hot-headed historical figure is coming to Netflix.

Heneral Luna will be available on the streaming service starting October 31, according to the film’s production company TBA Studios.

Heneral Luna, directed by Jerrold Tarog and starring John Arcilla in the title role, tells the story of General Antonio Luna, a controversial army general who fought in the Philippine-American War. It was released in September 2015, and was a critical and commercial hit. (READ: 'Heneral Luna' review: Essential viewing)

The film is the first of a trilogy on Philippine historical figures. Its sequel, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, was released in September 2018. – Rappler.com