From 'BuyBust' to 'That Thing Called Tadhana,' these local films will have you binge-watching for days

Published 12:28 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Subscribers asked, and Netflix delivered: a lot more local content will soon be available on the streaming service, as a collection of Filipino films premiere on Netflix Philippines.

This only means that a lot of kilig and hugot will soon be more accessible to Philippine-based Netflix subscribers, along with some action and historical and family drama.

To tide you over for any long weekend or movie marathon, here are the Pinoy hits viewers will soon be able to stream on the site:

Heneral Luna (November 1)

The historical drama follows the quick-tempered, controversial General Antonio Luna as he navigates politics and patriotism during the Philippine-American War. The film, released in September 2015, was directed by Jerrold Tarog, and stars John Arcilla in the title role. (READ: 'Heneral Luna' review: Essential viewing)

BuyBust (November 15)

Anne Curtis stars in this Erik Matti action flick about a drug squad that gets trapped in a labyrinthine Manila slum after a buy-bust operation goes terribly awry. The film premiered in Philippine theaters in August 2018. (READ: 'BuyBust' review: Violence, deaths, and discourse)

Kita Kita (November 16)

This rom-com set in Japan follows Lea, a tour guide who goes blind after learning that her fiancé was cheating on her. She then meets and befriends the charming Tonyo, and the two eventually fall in love. The film was written and directed by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, and stars Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez. (READ: ‘Kita Kita’ review: brisk, whimsical and always delightful)

Beauty and the Bestie (November 26)

This Wenn Deramas comedy tells the story of Erika (Vice Ganda), a hard-up photographer who is approached by her former best friend (Coco Martin), the leader of a security task force to stand in for a beauty pageant contestant who was abducted by terrorists, and who happens to look exactly like her. (READ: ‘Beauty and the Bestie’ review: An insensitive mix)

COMING SOON

My Ex & Whys

This LizQuen starrer directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina tells the story of ex-couple Gio (Enrique Gil) and Cali (Liza Soberano), who have to face each other when they get invited to a mutual friend's wedding. (READ: 'My Ex and Whys' review: Stereotypical love)

It Takes A Man And A Woman

The third film in a series starring Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz, this film follows the angsty Miggy Montenegro and the bubbly Laida Magtalas, who end up working together again, even after a nasty break-up. The film was directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. (READ: Kilig 101: It Takes a Man and A Woman)

Seven Sundays

A comedy-drama that explores the intricacies of family relationships, the film focuses on the Bonifacio siblings, who reunite when they find out their father is diagnosed with cancer. Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, it stars an ensemble cast that includes Rolando Valdez, Aga Muhlach, and Dingdong Dantes. (READ: ‘Seven Sundays’ review: Well-acted but frustratingly conventional)

Starting Over Again

Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga team up in this Olivia Lamasan rom-com that tells the story of Marco, a college professor, who crosses paths with his ex-girlfriend Ginny, years after she leaves him without explanation. (READ: ‘Starting Over Again’ Review: A different kind of Valentine’s)

That Thing Called Tadhana

This film by Antoinette Jadaone is part-road trip film, part-rom-com, and 100% hugot. It tells the story of the freshly-heartbroken Mace (Angelica Panganiban) who goes on a road trip to Baguio with Anthony (JM De Guzman), the stranger-turned-friend she met at an airport. (READ: Director Antoinette Jadaone weighs in on 'Tadhana' ending: What happened to Mace and Anthony?)

The Breakup Playlist

This Dan Villegas-helmed musical romance sees Sarah Geronimo and Piolo Pascual teaming up to play Trixie, an aspiring musician, and Gino, a seasoned rock star. The two characters end up collaborating and of course, falling in love – though stardom and other personal issues eventually come between. (READ: ‘The Breakup Playlist’ Review: Hitting the right notes)

The Mistress

This provocative drama by Olivia Lamasan builds on the chemistry between long-time love team John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo. In the film, the two star as a JD and Sari, a man and a woman obviously attracted to each other, despite Sari being the mistress of a rich older man – who also happens to be JD's father.

Vince & Kath & James

This teen film by Theodore Boborol takes a page out of Cyrano de Bergerac as it tells the story of a lovestruck Vince (Joshua Garcia) who ends up wooing the pretty, popular Kath (Julia Barretto) via text on behalf of his cousin James (Ronnie Alonte). (READ:‘Vince & Kath & James’ Review: Formula done right)

Also planned for a Netflix release are Praybeyt Benjamin, The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin, You Changed My Life, and even more local titles.

The films will also be available internationally for Netflix subscribers abroad, though the schedule of their premiere on the streaming site may vary. – Rappler.com