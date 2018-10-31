Which of this year's creepiest and cutest Halloween celeb costumes is your favorite so far?

Published 4:43 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Ghouls and gals, Halloween is finally here and your favorite celebs are here for it. Here are the looks we've spotted so far:

Enrique Gil as The Joker

Liza Soberano as Pennywise from It

Sue Ramirez as Mia Thermopolis from Princess Diaries

Darren Espanto as Beetlejuice

Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosingtian as The Joker and Harley Quinn

Kiana Valenciano as Hit Girl

Teejay Marquez as Archie Andrews

LA Aguinaldo as Jughead Jones

Elisse Joson as Angelica from Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides

Michelle Vito as Little Red Riding Hood

Jess Wilson as Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman

Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata as Chucky and Annabelle

Sarah Lahbati as Maleficent

Anne Curtis-Smith as Harley Quinn

Which celeb costume is your favorite? – Rappler.com