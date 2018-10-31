IN PHOTOS: Your favorite Pinoy celeb goes extra for Halloween 2018
MANILA, Philippines — Ghouls and gals, Halloween is finally here and your favorite celebs are here for it. Here are the looks we've spotted so far:
Enrique Gil as The Joker
Liza Soberano as Pennywise from It
Sue Ramirez as Mia Thermopolis from Princess Diaries
Darren Espanto as Beetlejuice
Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosingtian as The Joker and Harley Quinn
Kiana Valenciano as Hit Girl
Teejay Marquez as Archie Andrews
LA Aguinaldo as Jughead Jones
Elisse Joson as Angelica from Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides
Michelle Vito as Little Red Riding Hood
Jess Wilson as Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman
Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata as Chucky and Annabelle
Sarah Lahbati as Maleficent
Anne Curtis-Smith as Harley Quinn
Which celeb costume is your favorite? – Rappler.com