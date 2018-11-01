BLACKPINK in our area!

Published 1:19 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blinks, this is not a drill!

BLACKPINK, the Korean girl group behind hits like "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Kiss and Make Up" (the catchy collab with Dua Lipa) is coming to the Philippines for a concert.

Manila will be one of the stops for BLACKPINK's 2019 World Tour [In Your Area]. In a post on their official Facebook page, the YG Entertainment-managed group said they'll be performing at the Mall of Asia arena on February 2, 2019.

The Philippines is just one of their stops in the region. They'll be performing also in Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei.

Ticketing details have yet to be released but stay tuned! – Rappler.com