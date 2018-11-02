The two are performing in a concert not long after the actress accused her former on-screen partner of physically hurting her

Published 3:53 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the recent controversy surrounding their relationship, Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona were seen together in Canada as they promoted One Magical Night, a concert both were performing in.

In a video posted on the concert’s page, the one-time on-screen partners – who were also exclusively dating off screen – are seen sitting side by side as they invited people to watch their show. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also in the video.

Photos on the Star Magic Instagram page also show them next to each other in group shots, but not directly interacting.

The former couple, whose love team name was “ElNella,” is doing the show in Canada not long after Salvador publicly accused Magalona of physically hurting her. (READ:Janella Salvador on Elmo Magalona: 'He hurt me… I can never tolerate that’)

In an interview with entertainment journalist Ricky Lo, Salvador said that the “incident” – the moment Magalona supposedly hurt Salvador and left bruises on her arm – happened when the two had an argument at a party.

Salvador also claimed that it wasn’t the first time Magalona had hurt her.

She said that Magalona has been seeing a psychiatrist. “It’s good that he recognized the problem and he’s addressing it,” she said.

According to Lo, Salvador and Magalona were told after the incident that they would have to work separately from then on, after a project in November – presumably the concert in Canada – that they had already previously committed to. – Rappler.com