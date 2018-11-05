Warning: NSFW

Published 12:51 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tony Labrusca and Angel Aquino get really steamy in the new trailer for their upcoming film, Glorious, where their characters navigate the complexities of a May-December romance.

The film’s tagline makes a bold claim: “50 is the new 20” – and if the trailer is anything to go by, Angel and Tony seem to prove it, at least in their passionate love scenes.

The love scenes, which make-up a good chunk of the trailer, caught the attention of viewers, and is most likely the reason why the trailer’s views numbered at a million, just hours after it was posted on Dreamscape Entertainment’s Facebook page on November 4.

ICYMI because you were too distracted by the other scenes, the rest of the trailer shows how the pair face the challenges that come with their unusual relationship – from judgy strangers, judgier friends, and unaccepting family members.

The trailer also shows clips of the couple taking a trip to what looks like the northern highlands – a classic Pinoy romance movie destination – which hints that this film is more than just the thirst trap that the trailer definitely is.

The film, directed by Concepcion Macatuno, is set to stream soon on iWant, a new streaming service set to be launched by ABS-CBN in November. – Rappler.com