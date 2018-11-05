Early-2000s flashback!

Published 7:20 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Halloween came with some major nostalgia and #squadgoals when some members of the cast of hit 2000s teen series Berks came together to celebrate the holiday in Japan.

Glaze de Castro, Ketchup Eusebio, Angelica Panganiban, Carlo Aquino, Cholo Barretto and Sarah Christophers hung out in Japan together, and even dressed up for Halloween as characters from the show Money Heist.

Sarah documented their trip on her Instagram, sharing photos – some taken by Carlo – of their group eating, traveling through the subway, and looking bad-ass in their costumes.

She also shared a gem of a post where she placed a current photo of the group on top of one from their Berks days, illustrating just how real the glow-up is.

Another photo shared by Sarah shows the group just hanging out together and, as her caption says, "people watching."

Eagle-eyed CarGel shippers spotted the Exes Baggage stars, who were barely in the shot, getting cozy in a candid moment – a true Halloween treat for fans of the on-screen (possibly off-screen?) couple. (READ: Stop asking Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban to get back together)

Berks was an ABS-CBN teen show that ran from 2002 to 2004. – Rappler.com