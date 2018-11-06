Victoria, or Posh Spice, shares a message of support for her fellow Spice Girls as they announce their tour

LONDON, United Kingdom – The Spice Girls on November 5 released details of a 2019 UK reunion tour which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain's biggest venue, but all without Victoria Beckham.

The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in 6 British cities next year, including Manchester on June 1, the Scottish capital Edinburgh a week later and culminating at Wembley on June 15.

All 5 former bandmates announced plans earlier this year to perform together again for the first time since 2012, but Beckham – "Posh Spice" – confirmed in November 5 reports she will not take part.

In a video shared on the band's newly-created Twitter account, the 4 remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm the tour, featuring them starting to sing one of their old songs.

Beckham, now a respected fashion designer, then also took to social media, posting a photo of the foursome alongside a statement.

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour," she wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of the announcement Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) left the door open to Beckham's possible involvement.

"It's just the 4 of us that are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point," she told Britain's ITV.

"She's got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she's just kind of not committing just yet," Brown added.

The group have sold 85 million albums worldwide.

Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first 3 singles all hit the US top 5.

The 5-piece formed in 1994, split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007.

They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and also collaborated then for the launch of the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever!.

An expected comeback in 2016 with 3 bandmates failed to materialize. Tickets for the new tour will go on sale in the UK on November 10. – Rappler.com