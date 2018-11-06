The singer and her husband Joey Ramirez welcome their 'Lilibubs'

Published 10:13 AM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sitti Navarro is now a mom!

The Bossa Nova singer, married to Joey Ramirez, gave birth to their first child, Issiah Dañelle, on November 4.

On November 5, Sitti shared a photo of their new family of 3, with the baby looking fresh from the womb.

“Thank You, Lord,” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video of the Issiah, who they nicknamed Lilibubs, who seemed to be listening as Joey spoke to her. “I’m in love, and in awe,” Sitti said.

Sitti and Joey married in Baguio in 2015. – Rappler.com