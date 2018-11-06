Nonong de Andres starred in 'Forevermore' alongside the two

Published 5:32 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, the love team that starred in the ABS-CBN series Forevermore, paid tribute to actor Nonong de Andres, who passed away on Tuesday, November 6.

De Andres played the beloved Bangky on the show.

"Tito Bangky. I wish I could’ve hugged you one last time. May you rest in peace. I love you! We all love you!" said Liza in an Instagram post.

"Paalam (Goodbye), Tito Bangks. We lost a good one today. Goodbye kiss from Xander," said Enrique in a separate post.

De Andres is known for playing characters in horror and comedy movies, with his latest and most prominent role being Bangky in Forevermore.

In the show, De Andres was one-half of a love team with fellow horror movie veteran Lilia Cuntapay, who died in 2016. Together, they were known as “BangLi." – Rappler.com