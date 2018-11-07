Some of the biggest stars vote on Tuesday, November 6

Published 9:30 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first polling stations in some eastern US states closed on Tuesday, November 6, in a midterm election widely seen by American voters as a referendum on the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency.

On Tuesday, thousands of US citizens trooped to their designated polling stations to cast their vote. Celebrities were no different, as they exercised their right to vote and made their voices heard through their ballots.

Here are some of the biggest stars who voted in the midterm elections:

Demi Lovato

Zendaya

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Drew Barrymore

Jimmy Fallon

Kylie Jenner

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Jim Parsons

Lea Michele

Gigi Hadid

Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas

Reese Witherspoon

Tom Hanks

Camila Cabello

RuPaul

A number of them had already voted but made sure to call out to their fans to go and vote.

Taylor Swift

Mark Ruffalo

Did your favorite celebrity come out to vote? – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com