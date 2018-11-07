LIST: Stars who voted during the 2018 US midterm elections
MANILA, Philippines – The first polling stations in some eastern US states closed on Tuesday, November 6, in a midterm election widely seen by American voters as a referendum on the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency.
On Tuesday, thousands of US citizens trooped to their designated polling stations to cast their vote. Celebrities were no different, as they exercised their right to vote and made their voices heard through their ballots.
Here are some of the biggest stars who voted in the midterm elections:
Demi Lovato
Zendaya
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Drew Barrymore
Jimmy Fallon
Vote with a friend! #GoVote #IVoted #WeVoted #MidtermElection2018 pic.twitter.com/jlj2pZsJbP— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 6, 2018
Kylie Jenner
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Jim Parsons
Lea Michele
Waking up every day to the news of another tragedy is enough. It’s hard and you can feel so out of control like there’s nothing we can do. But we can.. we can VOTE. Vote for CHANGE. Tomorrow is the big day. Make your plans to vote NOW!!!!! go to my story and click on the “I Voted” sticker to find voting locations near you!!!!
Gigi Hadid
Nick Jonas
Joe Jonas
Reese Witherspoon
Tom Hanks
Camila Cabello
I JUST VOTED IN MY STATE OF FLORIDA!!!!!!!! ELECTION DAY IS NOVEMBER 6 AND EARLY VOTING GOES TO NOVEMBER 4. GO TO VOTE.ORG TO FIND YOUR NEAREST POLLING PLACE, THIS WEBSITE’S INFORMATION IS SO CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I AM SORRY FOR THE CAPITALS, I JUST FEEL REALLY EXCITED THAT I JUST VOTED BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM TAKING MY FRUSTRATION AT THE INJUSTICES THAT HAPPEN IN OUR COUNTRY AND TURNING IT INTO ACTION!!! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN TURN THOSE FEELINGS INTO ACTION WHEN WE SHOW UP TO VOTE. ONE VOTE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. WE CAN CONTRIBUTE AND HELP WRITE THE STORY OF OUR COUNTRY JUST BY TAKING A FEW MINUTES OUT OF OUR DAY TO VOTE!!! ALSO ITS MY GRANDMAS FIRST TIME VOTING IN THE UNITED STATES AND SHE DID HER RESEARCH AND PREPARED HERSELF AND WE ARE ALL FEELING SO GOOD !!! LETS. GOOOO. LETS VOTE! VOTE.ORG.
RuPaul
A number of them had already voted but made sure to call out to their fans to go and vote.
Taylor Swift
Mark Ruffalo
I’m an absentee voter! @sunnyspop_retail and I have voted and are waiting for good news today. Let’s turn the corner on this dark time of violence, bigotry, and fear and step back into the light of the promise of America. All men (and women) are created equally. #PhenomenalVoter
