Published 12:55 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — He isn’t just that mystery man recently heating screens up with Angel Aquino in the viral trailer for Glorious. Twenty-three-year-old Tony Labrusca is a budding actor and commercial model to watch out for; not to mention, a heart-snatcher as well for ladies (and gentlemen) of all ages. (WATCH: Tony Labrusca tells us about his celebrity crush and more)

Tony Labrusca was born on August 7, 1995, in Houston, Texas, but grew up in Los Angeles, California until he was 9. He moved to Canada afterwards.

While based there with his family, Tony did what he could to earn a living – being a cook, a shoe salesman, and a cashier simultaneously, and then working as a barber.

Just a few years ago, Tony decided to move to the Philippines and pursue a career in show business. His first mini-claim to fame was his heartbreaker stint in the hugot-driven McDonald’s Philippines TV ads in 2016, Tuloy Pa Rin and Kaya Niya, Kaya Mo, which also starred Elisse Joson.

He then hit the ground running by auditioning for the 2016 ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Boyband Superstar, where an added talent of singing was added to the Labrusca package.

Although he didn’t bag the top prize, he went home with several other opportunities.

He scored the werewolf role of the fantasy series La Luna Sangre, led by love team Daniel and Kathryn Bernardo, which ended on March 2018.

With his fanbase continuing to grow, Labrusca committed to upping his acting career game by taking on two official local indepedent film festival entries.

The first was ML, directed by Benedict Mique and starring Eddie Garcia, a film about Martial Law, and the other was the recent Cinema One Originals entry Double Twisting Double Back, a thriller directed by Joseph Abello.

He also hosted a show called He Said, She Said on One Music PH with Kisses Delavin. The joint project actually got fans so kilig with the duo, that a "KissTon" ship began to sail online.



With this young man's promising career taking off, Tony has every right to be proud of himself.

"I felt proud of myself when I made an active decision to move here to the Philippines and be independent. When I started booking work and was able to provide for myself, I think that’s when I realized that this time I can really be proud of myself because I didn’t have to ask for my parents' help," he said.

With his drive and determination to make a name for himself in the acting world, it's no surprise that Tony may become a household name sooner or later.

"I have so much drive. I feel like a jack of all trades but a master of none, so I just want to be really good at acting. I want to know that I am really good, that I can compete and beat other people before I give up," he told Garage Magazine.

He is also the new face of Lee Jeans, along with several other endorsement deals.

Tony is the son of character actor Boom Labrusca and Angel Jones, member of the ‘90s hip-hop soul group Kulay.



What else do you know (and love) about this this up-and-coming young star and heartthrob? —Rappler.com