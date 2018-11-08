The comic series written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by Kajo Baldisimo is going to be a Netflix anime show

Published 11:20 AM, November 08, 2018

SINGAPORE – An anime based on Trese, a comic book series by Filipino storyteller Budjette Tan, will be streaming on Netflix soon.

The announcement was made during Netflix's "See What's Next Asia" event at the Marina Bay Sands on Thursday, November 8. No date for its release was announced.

Written by Budjette and illustrated by Kajo Baldisimo, Trese follows the adventures of investigator Alexandra Trese, who is called in when crime scenes appear to have supernatural involvement. Throughout the series, Trese regularly deals with Filipino monsters and paranormal beings, including aswang, kapre, and tikbalang.

The show will be produced by Jakarta and Singapore-based BASE Entertainment. Jay Oliva is executive producer. – Rappler.com