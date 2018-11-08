From South Korea to the Philippines, original Asian content on Netflix is about to get better

Published 12:46 PM, November 08, 2018

SINGAPORE – It's definitely more than just about streaming now.

Netflix on Thursday, November 8, announced its lineup of original content from different countries around Asia – including our very own Philippines.

"We invest in stories and we commission some of the best stories [from] around the world...and in particular, with Asian filmmakers and storytellers, everywhere througout Asia, we’re producing stories and sharing them," said Netflix chief executive officer Reed Hastings at the Netflix "See What's Next Asia" event at the Marina Bay Sands here.

Hastings was joined by key company executives, as well as international stars from some of Netflix's most popular original content – Robin Wright (House of Cards), and Diego Luna and Michael Pena (of the upcoming Narcos: Mexico).

"What does it really do, when you share stories? It builds connections," said Hastings, before top Asia-based Netflix creative executives revealed their upcoming lineup of original content.

So what does Asia have to offer the entertainment giant?

Here's a list of upcoming original Netflix content from the region, as announced in Singapore:

Netflix anime originals

Pacific Rim. Returning to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jeagers, this original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies, and follow the adventures of an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister. The siblings are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents. Co-showrunners: Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution). Production Company: Legendary Entertainment (Kong: Skull Island; Pokemon: Detective Pikachu).

Altered Carbon. This anime feature, set in the same universe of the Netflix live-action sci-fi series (second season in production from Skydance Television), will explore new elements of the story mythology. Writer: Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) and Tsukasa Kondo. Animation Studio: Anima.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive. Directed By Koichi Chigira (Last Exile, Full Metal Panic!). Animation Studio: Gonzo (Hellsing, Afro Samurai).

Yasuke. In a war-torn feudal Japan of mechs and magic, a retired ronin must take up his sword when he is tasked to transport a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate. Created & Directed by LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, Cannon Busters), who is also serving as Executive Producer. Grammy nominee Flying Lotus will compose the music and will be an executive producer on the show. Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You) will be the voice of the protagonist Yasuke (based on the historical samurai of African origin who fought with Oda Nobunaga). Animation Studio: MAPPA (Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui).

Trese. Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings. This anime series is based on the Philippine graphic novel by the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldissimo. Executive Producer: Jay Oliva (Wonder Woman, The Legend of Korra). Produced By: Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.

Netflix Thai language originals

The Stranded. Eighteen-year-old Kraam survives a devastating tsunami along with 36 of his fellow students at an elite private high school on a remote island in the Andaman Sea. As mysterious events start happening on the island, it quickly becomes clear that no one is coming to rescue them and Kraam must lead the students to rescue themselves. Director: Sophon Sakdaphisit. Production companies: GMM Grammy (this will be the first Netflix original series since the GMM Grammy multi-title deal) & H2L Media Group. Executive Producers: Ekachai Uekrongtham, Gary Levinsohn, Steven Sims, Billy Hines, Christian Durso.

Shimmers. A drama series about 5 teenagers in an isolated school in Northern Thailand. Over a school break, they find themselves haunted by the ghosts of their past, only to discover they are threatened by a much more terrifying mystery. Directors: Wisit Sasanatieng and Sittisiri Mongkolsiri.

Chinese language originals

Triad Princess. A Taiwanese original series. Growing up in the shadow of her Triad father, Angie craves an independent life of her own. Defying her father's wishes, she takes on a gig as an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress at an agency, where she must navigate the unfamiliar world of glitz, glamour, and even love. Key Cast: Eugenie Liu and Jasper Liu. Director: Neal Wu; Production Companies: MM2 and Goodfilms Workshop.

Kingdom, a Netflix original from South Korea, has also been renewed for a second season.

No release dates have been announced for the new content. – Rappler.com