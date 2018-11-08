On Instagram, Canada’s Jaime VandenBerg, England’s Abbey-Anne Gyles-Brown, and Guam's Emma Mae Sheedy claim that a sponsor repeatedly asked them for sexual favors

Published 2:15 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Earth Canada Jaime VandenBerg, Miss Earth England Abbey-Anne Gyles-Brown, and Miss Earth Guam Emma Mae Sheedy came forward with claims of sexual harassment by a pageant sponsor during the pageant’s run in the Philippines, which ended with a coronation night on November 4.

“I left to compete at an international pageant in the Philippines about a month ago. I was so excited because I had been to the Philippines before and loved the country and the people; however, the experience with the pageant was not what I had expected,” Vandenberg wrote in an Instagram post on November 7.

“I left Miss Earth because I did not feel safe under their care,” she said, claiming that a sponsor – who she didn’t name – was given her phone number without her permission, and that he called her to ask where she was staying and her room number.

Jaime said that the harassment continued even after she gave her phone to a team manager to deal with the issue.

“He showed up to almost all of my events telling me he could take care of my needs and asked for sexual favours in exchange to get me further in the pageant. I was disgusted,” she said.

Gyles-Brown related a similar experience in an Instagram post.

“I enjoyed 50% of my trip but the other 50% was over shadowed by feeling exploited, vulnerable, unnerved and sexually harassed as I was approached by a sponsor on many occasions who asked for sexual favours in exchange for the Crown,” she said.

According to Gyles-Brown, the incident took place at an event at the Manila Yacht Club, where, according to VandenBerg, the sponsor also “took all of the delegates in my group to his yacht and had some girls take sultry photos.”

Miss Earth Guam Emma Mae Sheedy also just recently came forward, sharing on Instagram her side of her story.

Told to ‘be nice’

The women claimed that when they brought up their concerns with their team managers, they were not taken seriously.

“The team mangers laughed and told us to be nice,” VandenBerg said.

“Eventually we were allowed to go and sit on the bus because we refused to go back to his yacht. Six girls and myself left because we felt unsafe at that event,” she added.

Gyles-Brown said that she was told not to cry because it would ruin her makeup.

“There was no respect or compassion shown to myself or Jamie. I felt traumatized by this experience and had many sleepless nights,” she shared, saying that it was not only her and VandenBerg who were approached, but other delegates too.

Issues unresolved

VandenBerg, Gyles-Brown, and Sheedy said that the issue remained unresolved even after they brought it up their concerns with Lorraine Schuck, one of the heads of Miss Earth organizers Carousel Productions.

“I was told he would not be around any more, but I had advised Lorraine of several other issues that were not resolved,” VandenBerg said.

“[Schuck] informed me that the sponsor would be removed from all contact with contestants but this did not happen,” Gyles-Brown said, claiming that the sponsor showed up at a prelim event and the Coronation Night.

"Later on that night Miss Earth Canada and Miss Earth England spoke on the phone with Lorraine Schuck, the Vice President of Miss Earth, who assured them that Amado S. Cruz would not be at any other event. From the moment the pageant started until coronation night, Amado S. Cruz was at every event and dinner he could physically get to," Sheedy stated in her post.

VandenBerg said that when she spoke to another pageant organizer, Peachy Veneracion, she was told that it was important to be friendly to the sponsors.

“She advised me that I shouldn’t put myself in a position where I feel uncomfortable,” Jaime said, claiming that she felt like she couldn’t leave because her passport had been confiscated on the first day.

“When the team managers went into my room and took things from my luggage without my permission, I had completely lost faith in the organization,” she continued.

“I shouldn’t have to face any kind of harassment in order to represent my country,” she said, adding the hashtags “#MeToo,” and “#StillNotAskingForIt” at the end of her post.

Miss Earth rep responds

Lorraine Schuck said in an interview with GMA News that VandenBerg did not bring up any sexual harassment issue.

“She never told us. She came here on the 6th, we found out about it on the 14th. She never told anyone,” Schuck said, adding that there were policewomen around to ensure the candidates’ safety.

Schuck claimed that she wouldn’t allow such incidents to happen, and that if the team managers informed her of what happened, she would have pulled everyone out immediately.

Cuba representative Monica Aguilar meanwhile said that no report of sexual harassment happened, contrary to what the other ladies said.

“Yes, some sponsors did ask us if we wanted to extend our visas to go to Boracay after the pageant, but no one was promised to get us further in the competition through 'sexual favors',” she wrote on Instagram. – Rappler.com