Published 7:47 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, along with the film's director James Wan, are heading to Manila on December 11.

According to Warner Bros Pictures, Jason, Amber, and James will be attending a fan event, and will also be at the film's Asian premiere. A venue has yet to be announced.

Manila is one of several stops on the group's global tour. They will also be heading to Beijing, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast, Sydney, and Hawaii.

In Aquaman, Jason takes on the title role, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero also named Arthur Curry. The film is Aquaman's origin story, and follows him on his journey to save the world.

Amber plays Mera, an Atlantean who becomes Arthur's ally and love interest.

Also starring in the film are Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Ludi Lin, and Temuera Morrison.

Aquaman will be released in Philippine theaters on December 13. – Rappler.com