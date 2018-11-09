She also shares backstage moments with Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, and Josephine Skriver

Published 12:32 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kelsey Merritt may have made history as the first Filipino to walk the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but backstage, she’s like any other excited fan girl gushing over her idol, and sharing photos of it on Instagram.

In this case, Kelsey gushed over long-time VS Angel Adriana Lima, who inspired her as a model. (READ: Adriana Lima announces retirement from Victoria's Secret fashion show)

“Growing up watching the [Victoria’s Secret] fashion show, I wanted to be like [Adriana Lima]! She is such an inspiration,” Kelsey said as she shared a photo with Adriana on her Instagram on November 9.

“I can’t believe I get to say I’ve walked the show with her and all the beautiful VS models!!!!” she added.

On her Instagram stories, Kelsey also shared backstage snaps with VS Angels Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo, and Josephine Skriver along with VS models Kelly Gale, Josie Canseco, and Willow Hand.

She also shared photos of her backstage at the fashion show, donning the official backstage bra that all the VS models wear.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 will air in the US on December 2.