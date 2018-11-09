Some Filipino fans welcome members Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu at the airport

Published 2:03 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop group WINNER has touched down in Manila, arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday, November 9.

WINNER's fans (collectively known as Inner Circle) were ready to welcome members Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu, as they arrived.

The group last visited the country in May, when they went to El Nido, Palawan.

WINNER is performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 10, as part of their 2018 Everywhere Tour. – Rappler.com