LOOK: WINNER arrives in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop group WINNER has touched down in Manila, arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday, November 9.
WINNER's fans (collectively known as Inner Circle) were ready to welcome members Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu, as they arrived.
AHHHH WELCOME TO MANILA BOYS!!!!!!!! #GuessWhosBackWINNER #WINNERinMANILA pic.twitter.com/UiehsPdDOG— NES (@_03301221) November 9, 2018
IS THIS REAL?? IS THIS REAL?? OMG! I CAN'T STILL BELIEVE #WINNERinMANILA #GuessWhosBackWINNER pic.twitter.com/SofUTxyVgq— KONIC(@itsjayser) November 9, 2018
OMG YOON IS HOLDING THE BANNER I HANDED TO HIM HUHUHU I FEEL SO PROUD AS AN IC TODAY HUHUHUHUHUHU—RICA SAW WINNER (@realllllrica) November 9, 2018
Me: “Yoon, welcome! This is from the fans they’re waiting for you outside”
Yoon: “okay” *nods*
That’s it. Best 1 sec of my IC life???!!! #GuessWhosBackWinner #WINNERinManila pic.twitter.com/jRDxQpMS1G
The group last visited the country in May, when they went to El Nido, Palawan.
WINNER is performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 10, as part of their 2018 Everywhere Tour. – Rappler.com