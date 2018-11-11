This is her first child with husband Justin Verlander

Published 10:42 AM, November 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Kate Upton and baseball star husband Justin Verlander announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

On Saturday, November 10 (Sunday, November 11 in the Philippines), Kate shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram. She also revealed her name, Genevieve Upton Verlander. She was born on Wednesday, November 7 (Thursday, November 8 in the Philippines).

Husband Justin Verlander also took to Instagram to share the news. He said she stole his heart the second he met her.

Kate and Justin wed in Italy in November 2017 after 5 years of dating. —Rappler.com