...and so did Yaya Jean, the OG fan of the Korean group

Published 3:12 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Young girls usually get parties or gifts during their birthdays.

But Scarlet Kramer, daughter to actress Cheska Garcia Kramer and professional basketball player Doug Kramer, got the best birthday gift ever in the form a meet-and-greet with no less than Bobby from Korean group iKON.

Scarlet, her older sister Kendra, and their nanny, Jean, got to meet the main rapper of the South Korean group iKON during their concert in Manila on Sunday, November 11.

Doug and Cheska joined the 3 backstage to meet Bobby.

On Instagram, Doug posted a video of their meeting, wherein both Scarlet and Kendra kept their cool the whole time. The two girls gave Bobby their letters and even got a hug from the Korean idol.

"I'm shaking," was her and older sister Kendra's only reaction after.

Turns out, it was their nanny, Yaya Jean, who first introduced the Kramers to iKON. "Relax, Jean," Doug teased her as they made their way backstage.

Doug had earlier posted a video "call out" on Instagram to announce Scarlet's 7th birthday wish: for Bobby for perform at her birthday party. "I can afford you," said Doug jokingly.

Bobby replied by posting a birthday greeting for Scarlet on his Instagram stories.

iKON performed at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday evening, November 11, as part of their first world tour. – Rappler.com