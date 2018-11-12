Here’s where you can watch – and sing along to – 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in PH
MANILA, Philippines – If you’re the kind of person who just can’t resist the urge to sing when watching a musical on stage or on screen, you’re just in luck.
Beginning November 14, a sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody, a movie that tells the story of how Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon formed Queen.
You heard that right – viewers will get the chance to sing along to legendary Queen songs as the movie plays. Lyrics of the song, of course, will be flashed on-screen during the musical numbers.
The sing-along version of the movie will be shown in the following theaters:
- Alabang Town Center
- Ayala Circuit
- Ayala Cloverleaf
- Ayala Feliz
- Ayala Solenad
- Ayala Southpark
- Ayala Vertis
- Bonifacio High Street
- Fairview Terraces
- Glorietta 4
- Greenbelt 3
- Market-Market
- The 30th
- Trinoma
- U.P. Town Center
- S' Maison
- SM Angono
- SM Aura
- SM Bacoor
- SM Baliwag
- SM BF
- SM Bicutan
- SM Calamba
- SM Centerpoint
- SM Dasmariñas
- SM East Ortigas
- SM Fairview
- SM Lipa
- SM Mall of Asia
- SM Manila
- SM Marilao
- SM Marikina
- SM Masinag
- SM Megamall
- SM Molino
- SM Muntinlupa
- SM Novaliches
- SM Rosario
- SM San Jose
- SM San Lazaro
- SM San Mateo
- SM Sangandaan
- SM Southmall
- SM Sta. Rosa
- SM Sucat
- SM Trece
- SM Valenzuela
- The Block
- Waltermart Calamba
- Waltermart Makati
- Waltermart Plaridel
- Waltermart Sta. Maria
- Robinsons Antipolo
- Robinsons Dasmariñas
- Robinsons Ermita
- Robinsons Galleria
- Robinsons General Trias
- Robinsons Imus
- Robinsons Las Piñas
- Robinsons Lipa
- Robinsons Magnolia
- Robinsons Malolos
- Robinsons Metro East
- Robinsons Pioneer
- Robinsons Sta. Rosa
- Powerplant
- Theatermall
- Sta. Lucia East
- Alimall
- Fisher Mall
- Gateway
- Harbor Point
- Marquee Angeles
- SM Batangas
- SM Cabanatuan
- SM Clark
- SM Lucena
- SM Pampanga
- SM San Pablo
- SM Telabastagan
- Megacenter Cabanatuan
- Waltermart Tanauan
- Robinsons Angeles
- Robinsons Starmills
- Abreeza Davao
- Ayala Center Cebu
- Centrio Cagayan
- SM Bacolod
- SM Cagayan
- SM Cagayan Downtown
- SM Cebu
- SM Consolacion
- SM Davao
- SM Iloilo
- SM Lanang
- SM Seaside Cebu
- Robinsons Bacolod
- Robinsons Galleria Cebu
- Robinsons Iloilo
- Robinsons Jaro Iloilo
- Robinsons Pavia Iloilo
- Robinsons Tagum
- NCCC Buhangin
- Gaisano Cineplex Cebu
- Gaisano Davao
– Rappler.com