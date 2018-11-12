Movie? Karaoke? You can do both here, apparently

Published 5:20 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re the kind of person who just can’t resist the urge to sing when watching a musical on stage or on screen, you’re just in luck.

Beginning November 14, a sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody, a movie that tells the story of how Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon formed Queen.

You heard that right – viewers will get the chance to sing along to legendary Queen songs as the movie plays. Lyrics of the song, of course, will be flashed on-screen during the musical numbers.

The sing-along version of the movie will be shown in the following theaters:

Alabang Town Center

Ayala Circuit

Ayala Cloverleaf

Ayala Feliz

Ayala Solenad

Ayala Southpark

Ayala Vertis

Bonifacio High Street

Fairview Terraces

Glorietta 4

Greenbelt 3

Market-Market

The 30th

Trinoma

U.P. Town Center

S' Maison

SM Angono

SM Aura

SM Bacoor

SM Baliwag

SM BF

SM Bicutan

SM Calamba

SM Centerpoint

SM Dasmariñas

SM East Ortigas

SM Fairview

SM Lipa

SM Mall of Asia

SM Manila

SM Marilao

SM Marikina

SM Masinag

SM Megamall

SM Molino

SM Muntinlupa

SM Novaliches

SM Rosario

SM San Jose

SM San Lazaro

SM San Mateo

SM Sangandaan

SM Southmall

SM Sta. Rosa

SM Sucat

SM Trece

SM Valenzuela

The Block

Waltermart Calamba

Waltermart Makati

Waltermart Plaridel

Waltermart Sta. Maria

Robinsons Antipolo

Robinsons Dasmariñas

Robinsons Ermita

Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons General Trias

Robinsons Imus

Robinsons Las Piñas

Robinsons Lipa

Robinsons Magnolia

Robinsons Malolos

Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Pioneer

Robinsons Sta. Rosa

Powerplant

Theatermall

Sta. Lucia East

Alimall

Fisher Mall

Gateway

Harbor Point

Marquee Angeles

SM Batangas

SM Cabanatuan

SM Clark

SM Lucena

SM Pampanga

SM San Pablo

SM Telabastagan

Megacenter Cabanatuan

Waltermart Tanauan

Robinsons Angeles

Robinsons Starmills

Abreeza Davao

Ayala Center Cebu

Centrio Cagayan

SM Bacolod

SM Cagayan

SM Cagayan Downtown

SM Cebu

SM Consolacion

SM Davao

SM Iloilo

SM Lanang

SM Seaside Cebu

Robinsons Bacolod

Robinsons Galleria Cebu

Robinsons Iloilo

Robinsons Jaro Iloilo

Robinsons Pavia Iloilo

Robinsons Tagum

NCCC Buhangin

Gaisano Cineplex Cebu

Gaisano Davao

