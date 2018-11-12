Her bail is set at P20,000

Published 5:20 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Keanna Reeves, Janet Derecho Duterte in real life, was arrested by police on Monday, November 12.

In a spot report, police said operatives from the Laguna Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Calamba City Police Station arrested Reeves along Timog Avenue in Quezon City.

They served a warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The warrant was issued by Calamba City Regional Trial Court Judge Maria Florencia Formes Baculo. Reeves' bail was set at P20,000.

It was reported back in August that Reeves faces cyber libel charges for allegedly bashing a businesswoman online.

Reeves was brought to the CIDG Laguna office, according to police. – Rappler.com