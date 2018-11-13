Stars from Marvel TV series and movies remember the man who can only be described as a legend

Published 9:30 AM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's undoubtedly the end of an era with the death of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. The former editor-in-chief, publisher, and chairman of Marvel Comics died on Tuesday, November 13. He was 95.

The comic legend collaborated with several artists to create characters whose adventures and escapades captured the imagination of comic book fans from across generations.

To those who weren't quite comic book fans growing up, Stan Lee might be remembered for his quirky cameos in television and movie versions of the Marvel properties.

The younger generation, in particular, might know him as a recurring presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that has existed for over a decade and has set the bar for every other shared cinematic universe.

Tributes from actors who played characters from the Marvel comics poured in immediately.

Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Zoey Saldana

Jeremy Renner

Robert Downey Jr

Tom Holland

Mark Ruffalo

Angela Bassett

Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiS pic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 12, 2018

Letitia Wright

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Rosario Dawson

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Sebastian Stan

Evangeline Lily

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

Hugh Jackman

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Mike Colter

Tom Hardy

Topher Grace

“You know, I guess one person can make a difference” pic.twitter.com/aaY6RALtNz — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) November 12, 2018

Finn Jones

– Rappler.com