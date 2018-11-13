'I've been so lonely,' says Detective Pikachu

Published 10:00 AM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pika pika...is that Ryan Reynolds talking?

Pokemon fans were in for a surprise – both the good and bad kind – when the official trailer for the upcoming Pokémon: Detective Pikachu rolled out early Tuesday, November 13.

First of all – yes, that's Pikachu talking and yes, it's the voice of Ryan Reynolds. Now that's out of the way, here's how the trailer goes: Detective Pikachu goes snooping around when he's caught by Justice Smith, whose father has gone missing.

"I know you can't understand me. But put down the stapler or I will electrocute you," says this very smart and eloquent version of the beloved and iconic Pokemon.

Both Detective Pikachu and Justice are just as shocked at the revelation – while other people can only hear "Pika Pika" (Pokemon typically only communicate using their name), Justice can fully understand the fuzzy, yellow creature.

"I've been so lonely," says Pikachu.

Pikachu and Justice then go on a mission to find Justice's dad ("I'm your best bet," says Pikachu).

The trailer ends with the duo interrogating a Mr Mime (a Psychic-type Pokemon who looks like a mime), a supercut of their adventures, and Detective Pikachu being lunged at by a Charizard.

Having fun yet?

The live-action take on the beloved franchise hits theaters in May 2019 yet but fans already have a lot to say about the surprisingly furry version of Pikachu.

Pikachu, is case you didn't know, is a mouse-type Pokemon who uses electricity to protect himtself and attack enemies. He's among the best-known in the Pokemon Universe, mostly because he's Ash Ketchum's companion in the anime. – Rappler.com