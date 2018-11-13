There's Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr Potato Head, Mrs Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, one of the aliens, Slinky Dog and...Forky

Published 10:14 AM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new "toy" has apparently joined Woody and Buzz Lightyear's gang and he doesn't quite belong – or at least he seems to think so himself.

In a teaser trailer for the 4th movie in the Toy Story series, the camera pans around a circle of Andy and Bonnie's favorite toys as "Both Sides Now" plays in the background.

There's Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr Potato Head, Mrs Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, one of the aliens, Slinky Dog and..."Forky."

"I don't belong here!" screams the decorated spork as he runs way from the friendship circle. The Verge describes him succintly. He's "an adorable, demented little spork outfitted with pipe-cleaner arms and a cute, squiggly face" – something a kid would have made all by himself.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters summer 2019. – Rappler.com