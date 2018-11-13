Which cameo appearance of the great Stan Lee was your favorite?

Published 3:24 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines —The legendary Stan Lee, creator of the world’s favorite Marvel heroes, was also known to surprise audiences by leaving a little piece of himself in every Marvel movie with his cute, candid cameos.

Which cameo appearance of the great Stan Lee was your favorite? As we remember the global legacy he has left behind, let's look back at some of his most memorable Marvel cameos. (READ: Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95)

Spider-Man (2002)

The very first Spider-Man, starring Toby Macguire, shows Stan Lee panicking with the crowd when Green Goblin attacks a public festival. Stan ducks from the violent explosion, while saving a little girl from debris.

Fantastic 4 (2005)

Portraying mailman Willie Lumpkin in the first Fantastic Four film was Stan Lee, caught delivering some mail in a crisp mailman uniform. Remember when Jessica Alba was Invisible Woman and Chris Evans was still the Human Torch?

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

The powerful Jean Grey's telekinesis powers go crazy yet again that it manages to mess with her neighbor's water hose stream while he's gardening.

As you may have guessed, this neighbor was Stan Lee.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The last Spider-Man film of the Tobey Macquire era has Stan Lee, a neighborhood stranger, standing beside Peter Parker reading a newspaper report on Spider-Man. He then says his iconic, touching line that has been remembered for years: "You know, I guess one person can make a difference."

Iron Man (2008)

The very first Iron Man has Stan Lee being mistaken for playboy Hugh Hefner, as Tony Stark taps him on the shoulder, catching distracted Stan Lee in a velvet robe with his arms around two female blondes.

Thor (2011)

Lee tries to help Thor out in the first film as a pick-up truck driver, who is unsuccessful in helping out the God of Thunder pull his powerful hammer out of the ground.

Avengers (2012)

Stan Lee is a random New Yorker who suddenly says, "Superheroes in New York? Give me a break," pertaining to the Avengers themselves.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Starring Andrew Garfield, this film famously features Stan Lee as a librarian listening to music on his headphones, blissfully unaware of the violent brawl going on between Spider-Man and The Lizard behind him at the library.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

During the beauty pageant scene in the last Iron Man film, Stan Lee plays a pageant judge holding up a number 10 sign with a big smile.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

When Captain America tries to find his costume in the museum and realizes that it's lost, museum security guard Stan Lee panics as he realizes he may be responsible for Cap's dismay.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

We see playboy Stan Lee yet again, flirting with a young woman in Xander, the capital of the Nova Empire. Rocket mischievously calls out to him, saying, "Where's your wife, old man?"

Deadpool (2016)

Lee takes a bolder cameo as a lively host at a strip club, introducing the next stripper on stage, even calling out her name – "Chastity."

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Lee plays a FedEx delivery man in this film, delivering a package and mistakenly calling Tony Stark, "Tony Stank."

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Remember when Thor stepped into the stadium looking like the god we know he is, with a fresher, shorter haircut? We have Stan Lee, the hairdresser, to thank for that.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

When Peter Parker and his classmates begin to spot Thanos' evil-looking ship above New York City and panic, Stan Lee, who plays the bus driver, calls out to the kids behind him, saying, "What's the matter, kids? You never seen a spaceship before?"

Which cameo was your favorite? —Rappler.com