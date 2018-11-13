Winter is coming and we finally know when

Published 12:45 AM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Game of Thrones fans, the long wait is... going to be a little longer.

HBO on Tuesday, November 13 (in the Philippines) announced that the final season of the critically-acclaimed television adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire will begin airing in April 2019.

This means the gap between the Seasons 7 and 8 would spand over 2 years – Season 7 premiered in July 2017 and wrapped up in August that same year.

"When you play the game of thrones, you win... or you die," says Cersei Lannister at the beginning of HBO's teaser, as clips from pivotal moments in the series so far played in rapid succession.

There are no new clips or teasers to speak of but if the previous seasons have proven anything, the Game of Thrones series always seeks to outdo itself.

Who's looking forward to the final season? – Rappler.com