The media mogul goes live on Instagram to give one last update on the case she filed against former business partner Nicko Falcis

Published 7:41 AM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino took to Instagram to air her grievances regarding the criminal complaints she filed against her former business partner and talent agent, Nicko Falcis.

Falcis, who was managing director of Aquino’s production company Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP), is facing 44 counts of qualified theft, as well as violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act. (READ: Kris Aquino files case against Nicko Falcis)

Speaking from her bed in an Instagram Live video late on November 14, Aquino stressed her intention to appear at a hearing at the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s office on November 15, despite starting off the video by saying she had a fever.

She then went on to address and talk about the defendant in her complaint, though she did not mention any names.

Aquino said that the defendant's team asked to inhibit the San Juan Prosecutor’s office – one of 7 where she filed a complaint against Falcis.

“Nagfile sila ng motion for them to inhibit, why? Because inakusahan na nila agad na ang San Juan will never be able to show that they are not biased, and alam ko na yan ang gusto niyo gawin sa lahat,” she said.

(They filed a motion to inhibit, why? Because they’re accusing San Juan of never being able to show they are not biased, and I know that’s what they want to do with all of them).

She challenged him to take the case outside Metro Manila, to regions where her famiy has little political influence.

“Sana nga sana isang tao nanakaupo ngayon sa kahit anong RTC na publicly nagdeclare ayaw niya sa mga Aquino, sana yun yung judge na makuha ko para lang mapatunayan sa lahat ganung katibay yung ebidensya ko,” she said.

(I wish a person seated in any RTC that publicly declared they didn’t like the Aquinos, I wish that person would judge my case so I can prove how strong my evidence is).

Falcis’ brother posts

In the live video, Aquino also called out an unnamed party for wishing her ill health.

“Sinabi niyo, baka pag nilabas namin yung iba pa naming alam sa inyo, baka kung anong sakit magkaroon ka. (You said if you released what you knew about me, I might come down with another illness),” she said.

She appeared to be referring to a post by Falcis’ brother, Jesus Falcis.

On Instagram, Falcis addressed a certain “Rich Girl Gone Crazy ala Gone Girl” – which sounds like a vague reference to Crazy Rich Asians, the Hollywood movie in which Aquino famously appeared.

“Don’t be a spoiled oligarch brat," he said. "No SPA [Special Power of Attorney], no meeting? No mom, no meeting? No immediate compromise, no settlement? Ano ka hello? We weren’t born yesterday noh.”

“Una, walang ninakaw. Ikalawa, ikaw binantaan mo buhay nya. Baka ano na namang sakit makuha mo pag kami na naglabas ng mga ALAS namin. Ikatlo, fighter kami lalo na Mom namin,” he added.

(First, nothing was stolen. Second, you threatened his life. You might come down with another sickness when we play our aces. Third, we are fighters, especially our mom).

“If you’re going to go back to your strategy of using your PR connections to defame him, be careful what you wish for you just might get the publicity you so crave,” Falcis said. “Remember, kay Duterte nga di ako takot eh. Ikaw pa kaya? (I’m not even afraid of Duterte, much less you)”

‘You have no guts’

Presumably addressing Jesus, Aquino said “I’ll tell you this now, you have no guts. You did not face me when I wanted to face you. I have never even met you.”

“Sa kuya mo may utang na loob ako kaya gusto ko sana ayusin. Hindi kita pinakinabangan, hindi kita kinaibigan, and yet gusto mo na lumala ang sakit ko. Ang kapal ng mukha mo,” she continued.

(I owe your brother one, so I wanted to fix this. I didn’t use you, I didn’t know you, and yet you want my health to get worse. You’ve got some nerve).

Aquino said that it was not about the money she lost, but the fact that Jesus supposedly wished her ill health: “I can earn back those millions. I am starting to earn back those millions. But the fact that you want me to get worse physically so that my sons will now be orphans?”

She also addressed the “no SPA, no meeting” issue mentioned by Jesus in his post.

“Of course! Bakit ako makiipagusap nang hindi rin lang yun matatapos sa isang gabi? Binabaliktad niyo yung kwento eh. (Of course! Why would I have discussion that will not be resolved in one night. You’re twisting the story),” she said.

Ultimately, Aquino reiterated that she would appear at the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s Office.

“Last message: I am not perfect, but I have never been a thief,” she said.

“In my heart I am trying to forgive and become a good person, but how do you forgive someone who will just continue to attack you and is probably praying now…na sana mamatay nalang ako para matapos ito (that I’d just die so this will all end)?”

Aside from his pointed Instagram post, Jesus also spoke out on Twitter, implying that new information would be brought to light at the November 15 hearing.

Replying to a tweet, he said “Si Kris madaming faults. Kita kits tomorrow (Kris has a lot of faults. See you tomorrow).”

Si Kris madaming faults. Kita kits tomorrow — Jesus Falcis (@jesusfalcis) November 14, 2018

Jesus also responded to tweets saying that his brother left the country.

“Hello! Kita kits tomorrow (See you tomorrow),” he tweeted on November 14.

“Sasabog utak niyo at siempre utak nung pa victim lagi (Your minds will be blown, and of course, the mind of the one who always plays victim),” he said.

Hello! Kita kits tomorrow. Sasabog utak nyo at siempre utak nung pa victim lagi :) — Jesus Falcis (@jesusfalcis) November 14, 2018

Aquino filed the criminal complaint against Falcis on October 12 in 7 cities, including Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, Makati, and Manila.

In the complaint, Aquino alleges that Falcis charged over P1 million to a corporate card under KCAP. – Rappler.com