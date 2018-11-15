He allegedly grew violent towards paramedics and policemen during his stay in Poland for the Camerimage film festival

Published 3:34 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Libatique, Oscar-nominated cinematographer and director of photography, was charged with assault on Wednesday, November 14 (Thursday, November 15 in the Philippines) after allegedly striking at public officials during his stay for the Camerimage film festival in Poland, an annual gathering of the world's top directors of photography.

The alleged assault occurred a day earlier, on Tuesday, November 13 (Wednesday, November 14 in the Philippines).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an ambulance was called after Libaque was seen at a hotel in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz “staggering, and an altercation occurred.”

"The patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive works and hit the head of the emergency medical team," ambulance service official Krzysztof Wisniewski told Polish broadcaster TVN24. The injured paramedic suffered a broken tooth and other injuries.

Police spokeswoman Monika Chlebicz said he also attacked the police, and had said that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated, with facial injuries. Libatique was sent to the hospital after the incident.

Fifty-year-old Libatique is due in court on Thursday, November 15 (Friday, November 16 in the Philippines), and if found guilty by Polish law, may face a prison sentence of up to 3 years.

Matthew Libatique worked on the cinematography of A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Black Swan in 2010. (READ: Who is Matthew Libatique, the Fil-Am cinematographer of 'A Star Is Born?') —Rappler.com