Lawyer Jesus Falcis says the personal credit card charges his brother is accused of making were for the actress' flight, hotel stay, and her entourage's expenses

Published 2:57 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino allegedly threatened the life of her former business manager and partner Nicardo “Nicko” Falcis II, who is currently facing 44 counts of qualified theft after the media personality filed a criminal complaint against him.

Falcis is confirmed to be out of the country, according to his brother, lawyer Jesus Falcis, who issued a statement to media on his brother’s behalf on Thursday, November 15.

An emotional Jesus said Falcis fled the country, not because he is guilty, but because of “serious threats to his person and safety.”

Jesus said: “I know for a fact and I heard it personally. Miss Aquino threatened my brother. She said: ‘You fucking asshole, Nicko. ‘Wag kang tatapak dito sa Pilipinas (Don’t set foot here in the Philippines). Dare to step in this country and you will be dead.’”

He added that they do not take the threat lightly, pointing out that Aquino is the daughter and sister of two former presidents.

“The reality is, I never imagined I would hear someone I just used to watch on television, and the daughter of Ninoy and Cory Aquino to say those things,” he said.

He also said that Aquino has a list of Falcis’ flight records, and that she can monitor when he enters and exits the country.

“She brags that she has powerful friends, and I have a screenshot to show this. That is the reason why my brother is not here, will not be here during the preliminary investigation later and will not be here on my dad’s birthday on Sunday,” Jesus said.

‘Baseless and totally ridiculous’

Jesus denied that his brother had stolen anything, saying that the charges against his brother “are baseless and totally ridiculous.”

“If any of the media will just go to the prosecutor’s and a get a copy of her complaint, they will see that these are all ridiculous credit card charges,” he said.

“Qualified theft, for a lawyer like me, you need to physically take…kailangan po may physical taking para masabing nakaw (there has to be a physical taking, to say that there was theft). How can you steal a credit card charge if all of the credit charges were authorized?” he said. He also said that Aquino and Falcis had an agreement for the use of the credit card.

Jesus suggested that Aquino had other motivations for filing the complaint.

“I’m sure the question in all of your minds would be, why would Miss Aquino be filing these cases if they were not true? Now that is a question best answered by my brother when he finally comes back in the Philippines,” he said.

According to Jesus, based on his personal knowledge, the dispute stemmed from Falcis’ refusal to work for Aquino full time because of other commitments.

“This my brother did not foresee, that it would be a reason for such a tumultuous falling out with a former close friend. In my opinion, that’s not a friend you can call a close friend, but who obviously abhors rejection and [wants] absolute worship,” he said.

He also denied that their family has been uncooperative during mediations, a claim Aquino had previously made in an Instagram Live video. (READ: Kris Aquino: 'I am not perfect, but I have never been a thief')

“It’s not true that my family have not been serious or sincere. It was Miss Aquino who filed the cases while the negotiations are ongoing. And she was saying, no cases will be filed, she was sincere,” Jesus said.

He ended the statement by reiterating that his brother did not commit the crimes he is being sued for.

“Whether for 1.2 million pesos or any amount, all of the details of these cases will be itemised in our legal answers when we file our counter-affidavit soon enough, which the media can obtain from the prosecutor’s after we file,” he said. “My brother is innocent. We may not come from a political family, or have powerful friends at our behest, but we have the truth on our side.”

Credit card expenses

On Instagram on November 16, Jesus posted a copy of a credit card statement, presumably the corporate card that Aquino accused Falcis of misusing.

In the post, Jesus highlighted food, hotel, and airline payments, saying that contrary to Aquino's claims, there were not personal expenses.

"Personal expense pala ng kapatid ko ang Cathay Pacific flight mo and pag stay mo sa Marco Polo Hotel, Ms Aquino? Pati entourage mo personal expense ng Kuya ko?" he said.

(So your Cathay Pacific flight and Marco Polo hotel stay were my brother's personal expenses, Ms Aquino? Even your entourage was the personal expense of my brother?)



"Tapos you bragged pa sa Youtube episode mo na you are so happy with your credit card points and mileage you will ask Kuya how to do it? Haha you are so absurd," he said.

Jesus also took a dig at Aquino's urticaria problem, and claimed that she knew she had the condition before she even flew to Singapore to have it treated.

"Mahiya ka sa balat mong urticaria prone na alam mo na meron ka even before ka nag Singapore!" he said, ending his post with the hashtag "#KrisCrossedOut". (You should be ashamed for bringing up your urticaria. You had been urticaria-prone even before you went to Singapore!)

Aquino filed the complaint against Falcis at the Prosecutor’s office in 7 different cities, including Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, Makati, and Manila. (READ: Kris Aquino files case against Nicko Falcis)

In the complaint, Aquino alleges that Falcis charged over P1 million to a corporate card under Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP), Aquino’s production company of which Falcis was the managing director. – Rappler.com