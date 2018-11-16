The young star will be walking in the fashion week’s opening night in Dubai

Published 4:54 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata’s modelling dreams are about to come true. The young actress will be walking in the prestigious Arab Fashion Week in Dubai this November.

Maymay will be wearing designs from AMATO Couture by designer Furne One.

The young actress posted about the news on Instagram, saying, “Isang malaking karangalan po wala na 'ko masabi kundi maraming, maraming salamat po (It’s a huge honor. I have nothing else to say except thank you very much).”

In a post shared by Maymay’s handler, Love Capulong, Maymay is scheduled to attend the fitting and rehearsals at the AMATO Atelier at the Dubai Design District on November 20. The opening night is on November 21.

Maymay had earlier shared that she was invited to the casting call, posting a photo of the invitation letter on Instagram. She is supposedly the first Filipina to walk the Arab Fashion Week runway.

The Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7 big winner said that even before joining showbiz, she had always wanted to be a model. In an interview on PUSH, Maymay said that she would teach herself how to walk the runway by watching YouTube videos, and that she would join runaway competitions when she was in college.

Her model potential has caught the eye of several big players in the fashion industry, including designer Rajo Laurel, who invited her to be part of his show; and Tyra Banks, who “liked” videos of Maymay’s catwalk on Twitter.

Maymay is also an actress and singer, and part of a popular love team with her on-screen partner, Edward Barber. – Rappler.com