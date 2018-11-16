According to his brother Jesus, Falcis is staying abroad because Aquino had supposedly threatened his life

Published 11:28 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino said she never threatened Nicko Falcis’ life.

Falcis is Aquino’s former business partner and talent agent, who is now facing 44 counts of qualified theft after Aquino alleged he used a corporate credit card for his own expenses.

The criminal complaint was filed in 7 different cities in October, and Falcis was publicly revealed to be the defendant on November 14.

Falcis has yet to directly speak about the issue, and is out of the country. Instead, his younger brother Jesus issued a statement on November 15.

Jesus said Falcis is abroad because he fears for his safety. According to Jesus, he had “heard it personally” when Aquino supposedly threatened his brother.

According to him: “She said: ‘You f*cking asshole, Nicko. ‘Wag kang tatapak dito sa Pilipinas (Don’t set foot here in the Philippines). Dare to step in this country and you will be dead.’”

Kris denied making any threats to Falcis’ life. “Sino ang nagsabi? (Who said so?)” Kris told reporters before leaving the Mandaluyong Prosecutor’s office on November 15, after attending a hearing for the case.

“O, sana si Nicko ang nagsalita (Nicko should have been the one who spoke,” she said.

Amicable settlement

Aquino said that she is still grateful for what Falcis did for her in the past, but that she attempted 6 times to settle amicably to no avail.

“We have gratitude,” she said. “I’m sorry that it came to this, because I had to see papers that I should not have seen but unfortunately I did.”

“This could have been fixed and I will reiterate that 6 times nag-attempt ang side namin (Our side attempted 6 times),” she added.

“Kung patuloy naman na tinatanggihan ka eh ikaw na ang naagrabyado, meron nang mali doon (If you were rejected repeatedly and you were already the one faulted, there’s something wrong with that),” she said.

Still, Aquino said they are “open for an amicable settlement.”

Addressing Falcis directly, she said “we shared something special. You helped me rise up when I was down.”

“May utang na loob ako. Kaya natin ‘tong ayusin. Sana naayos ito kung tayong dalawa lang. (I have gratitude. We can fix this. This could have been fixed if it were just the two of us),” she said.

Aquino defended her move of hiring powerful lawyers, saying it was for the future of her sons: “Bakit hindi ko ‘yun gagawin? Eh kinabukasan ‘to ng mga anak ko. And ‘yun ang masakit, eh, tinuring ka naming pamilya. Kaya nga kaya kong sabihing kaya kitang patawarin.”

(Why wouldn’t I do that, this is the future of my sons. And that’s what hurts. We treated you like family. That’s why I can say I can forgive you.)

“Pero magpakita ka naman sa’kin na (But show me that) you’re at least trying to meet me halfway. Because, I’ve done more than my share,” she said.

According to PEP, the next hearing for the case is scheduled on November 26, and that Falcis' camp has already submitted their counter-affidavit.– Rappler.com